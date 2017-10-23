Edition:
Tibet Water Resources Ltd (1115.HK)

1115.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.00
Open
HK$2.99
Day's High
HK$3.01
Day's Low
HK$2.99
Volume
1,692,000
Avg. Vol
4,761,847
52-wk High
HK$3.51
52-wk Low
HK$2.79

Tibet Water Resources Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in mineral water products and beer products business. The Company operates through two business segments: the production and sales of premium bottled mineral water products segment and the production and sales of highland barley beer products... (more)

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Beta: 0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,860.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,568.89
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.31

