Tibet Water Resources Ltd (1115.HK)
1115.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.00
HK$3.00
Open
HK$2.99
HK$2.99
Day's High
HK$3.01
HK$3.01
Day's Low
HK$2.99
HK$2.99
Volume
1,692,000
1,692,000
Avg. Vol
4,761,847
4,761,847
52-wk High
HK$3.51
HK$3.51
52-wk Low
HK$2.79
HK$2.79
About
Tibet Water Resources Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in mineral water products and beer products business. The Company operates through two business segments: the production and sales of premium bottled mineral water products segment and the production and sales of highland barley beer products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,860.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,568.89
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.31