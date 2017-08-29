BRIEF-China Modern Dairy Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB2.34 bln * HY loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company RMB666.3 million versus loss of RMB565.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Modern Dairy expects HY consol net loss attributable to be not less than RMB500 mln * Expected that group will record a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company of not less than rmb500 million for HY