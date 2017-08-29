China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (1117.HK)
1117.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.68
HK$1.68
Open
HK$1.67
HK$1.67
Day's High
HK$1.70
HK$1.70
Day's Low
HK$1.67
HK$1.67
Volume
4,931,154
4,931,154
Avg. Vol
3,016,998
3,016,998
52-wk High
HK$2.15
HK$2.15
52-wk Low
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
About
China Modern Dairy Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and sales of milk. The Company operates through two business segments. The Dairy Farming segment is engaged in the breeding of dairy cows to produce raw milk. The Liquid Milk Products Production segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,607.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,131.41
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy Holdings posts HY revenue of RMB2.34 bln
* HY loss and total comprehensive expense attributable to owners of company RMB666.3 million versus loss of RMB565.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy expects HY consol net loss attributable to be not less than RMB500 mln
* Expected that group will record a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of company of not less than rmb500 million for HY
BRIEF-China Modern Dairy Holdings'unit enters framework supply agreements
* Unit enters framework supply agreement with Fuyuan, a connected person, to supply of feedstuffs to Modern Farm Group