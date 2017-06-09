Edition:
India

Qingling Motors Co Ltd (1122.HK)

1122.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.65
Open
HK$2.65
Day's High
HK$2.66
Day's Low
HK$2.62
Volume
164,000
Avg. Vol
644,526
52-wk High
HK$2.73
52-wk Low
HK$2.33

Chart for

About

Qingling Motors Co. Ltd is principally engaged in manufacture and sales of automobiles and related parts and components. The Company mainly has five business segments. The Light-duty Trucks segment is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of light-duty trucks. The Multi-purposes Vehicles segment is mainly engaged in manufactur... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,453.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,482.27
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 7.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 1122.HK

BRIEF-Qingling Motors Co elects Etsuo Yamamoto as executive director

* Resignation of Yoshifumi Komura as an executive director was accepted and Etsuo Yamamoto was elected as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017
» More 1122.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.