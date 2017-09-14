HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese gambling enclave of Macau has been going gangbusters of late, with gambling revenue rising for a ninth straight month in April. Shares in casino firms have rallied strongly alongside. The top three Hong Kong-listed stocks, Sands China, Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment, have added $20 billion in market value. But the sector still lacks a family-friendly hedge against political and economic risk. Resort operators better hope their new luck holds.