Wynn Macau Ltd (1128.HK)
20.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.10 (-0.49%)
HK$20.40
HK$20.50
HK$20.50
HK$20.05
10,562,630
9,292,041
HK$21.75
HK$11.02
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$106,518.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,196.02
|Dividend:
|0.21
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
BRIEF-Wynn Macau announce issue of senior notes
* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank Ag, Singapore branch, as representative of initial purchasers, and initial purchasers
BRIEF-Wynn Macau announces proposed issuance of senior notes
* Announces proposed issuance of senior notes and concurrent tender offer for repurchase of 2021 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Macau keeps gambling on gambling
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese gambling enclave of Macau has been going gangbusters of late, with gambling revenue rising for a ninth straight month in April. Shares in casino firms have rallied strongly alongside. The top three Hong Kong-listed stocks, Sands China, Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment, have added $20 billion in market value. But the sector still lacks a family-friendly hedge against political and economic risk. Resort operators better hope their new luck holds.