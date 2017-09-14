Edition:
Wynn Macau Ltd (1128.HK)

1128.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$20.40
Open
HK$20.50
Day's High
HK$20.50
Day's Low
HK$20.05
Volume
10,562,630
Avg. Vol
9,292,041
52-wk High
HK$21.75
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

Wynn Macau, Limited is an holding company principally engaged in the development, owning and operation of destination casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities. The Company operates through two business segments: Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The Wynn Macau segment is engaged in the operation of a hotel and destination... (more)

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$106,518.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,196.02
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 2.05

BRIEF-Wynn Macau announce issue of senior notes

* Entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank Ag, Singapore branch, as representative of initial purchasers, and initial purchasers

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wynn Macau announces proposed issuance of senior notes

* Announces proposed issuance of senior notes and concurrent tender offer for repurchase of 2021 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

11 Sep 2017

Macau keeps gambling on gambling

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese gambling enclave of Macau has been going gangbusters of late, with gambling revenue rising for a ninth straight month in April. Shares in casino firms have rallied strongly alongside. The top three Hong Kong-listed stocks, Sands China, Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment, have added $20 billion in market value. But the sector still lacks a family-friendly hedge against political and economic risk. Resort operators better hope their new luck holds.

05 May 2017
