Harbin Electric Co Ltd (1133.HK)

1133.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.73
Open
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.76
Day's Low
HK$3.70
Volume
1,217,512
Avg. Vol
2,809,511
52-wk High
HK$5.15
52-wk Low
HK$3.33

Chart for

About

Harbin Electric Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of power equipment. The Company operates through three business segments. Its main business includes the manufacturing of large scale thermal power, hydro power, nuclear power and its ancillary equipment, the turn-key construction of power... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,218.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,376.81
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 0.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates