Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (1137.HK)
1137.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Hong Kong Television Network Limited is principally engaged in the provision of multimedia business. Its business includes the operation of online shopping mall, the provision of television (TV) programming through over the top (OTT) platform, the production of multimedia and dramas and the distribution of contents. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,313.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|809.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Hong Kong Television Network enters into contract with SSI
* hktvs will acquire from SSI automation system for eur14.4 million plus hk$8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hong Kong Television Network posts Aug average daily order number of 6,200
* Aug average daily order number 6,200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: