COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd (1138.HK)
1138.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.17 (+3.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
HK$4.40
Day's High
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.40
Volume
13,032,000
Avg. Vol
5,674,033
52-wk High
HK$4.91
52-wk Low
HK$4.15
About
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co.,Ltd., formerly China Shipping Development Company Limited, is a shipping company mainly engaged in oil products shipping and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping. The oil products that the Company ships include crude oil and refined oil products. The Company is also engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$26,030.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,032.03
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|5.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation entered insurance services framework agreement with Cosco Shipping Insurance
June 28 Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd-