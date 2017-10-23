OP Financial Investments Ltd (1140.HK)
1140.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+1.38%)
HK$0.03 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.18
HK$2.18
Open
HK$2.19
HK$2.19
Day's High
HK$2.23
HK$2.23
Day's Low
HK$2.18
HK$2.18
Volume
1,076,000
1,076,000
Avg. Vol
1,723,566
1,723,566
52-wk High
HK$2.95
HK$2.95
52-wk Low
HK$1.47
HK$1.47
About
OP Financial Investments Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the investment in listed and unlisted enterprises. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve earnings in the form of medium to long term capital appreciation through investing in a diversified portfolio of global... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,079.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,897.40
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.86
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.