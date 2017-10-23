Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd (1165.HK)
1165.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.51HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.51HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.92%)
HK$-0.01 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.52
HK$0.52
Day's High
HK$0.53
HK$0.53
Day's Low
HK$0.50
HK$0.50
Volume
11,246,000
11,246,000
Avg. Vol
15,992,727
15,992,727
52-wk High
HK$0.87
HK$0.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.33
HK$0.33
About
Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited is principally engaged in the provision of clean energy and low-carbon energy-saving integrated solutions businesses. The Company operates through four business segments: manufacturing and sales of solar cells, solar modules, photovoltaic systems (PV systems) and related products... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,855.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,314.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--