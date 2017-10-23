Edition:
India

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd (1165.HK)

1165.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.51HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.52
Day's High
HK$0.53
Day's Low
HK$0.50
Volume
11,246,000
Avg. Vol
15,992,727
52-wk High
HK$0.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.33

Chart for

About

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited is principally engaged in the provision of clean energy and low-carbon energy-saving integrated solutions businesses. The Company operates through four business segments: manufacturing and sales of solar cells, solar modules, photovoltaic systems (PV systems) and related products... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.21
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,855.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,314.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates