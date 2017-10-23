Edition:
Solartech International Holdings Ltd (1166.HK)

1166.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
HK$0.73
Open
HK$0.71
Day's High
HK$0.73
Day's Low
HK$0.70
Volume
14,536,001
Avg. Vol
18,712,701
52-wk High
HK$0.74
52-wk Low
HK$0.36

About

Solartech International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the industrial components and equipment business. The Company operates through four business segments: manufacture and trading of cables and wires segment, manufacture and trading of copper rods segment, trading of metallurgical... (more)

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,175.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,351.23
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

