Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd (1168.HK)

1168.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$1.29
Open
HK$1.30
Day's High
HK$1.30
Day's Low
HK$1.22
Volume
12,804,000
Avg. Vol
22,460,735
52-wk High
HK$1.97
52-wk Low
HK$0.79

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the property related business. The Company operates through three business segments: property development, property management and property investment. The Company is also involved in the provision of consultancy services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.57
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,311.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,541.11
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide fixes offer price of H shares at HK$59.7 per H share

* Offer price for global offering of H shares was fixed at HK$59.7 per H share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide appoints Xiang Ya Bo as chairman

* Tang Yui Man, Francis has resigned as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jun 2017
