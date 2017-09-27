Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Ltd (1168.HK)
1168.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$1.29
Open
HK$1.30
Day's High
HK$1.30
Day's Low
HK$1.22
Volume
12,804,000
Avg. Vol
22,460,735
52-wk High
HK$1.97
52-wk Low
HK$0.79
About
Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the property related business. The Company operates through three business segments: property development, property management and property investment. The Company is also involved in the provision of consultancy services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,311.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,541.11
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide fixes offer price of H shares at HK$59.7 per H share
* Offer price for global offering of H shares was fixed at HK$59.7 per H share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sinolink Worldwide appoints Xiang Ya Bo as chairman
* Tang Yui Man, Francis has resigned as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: