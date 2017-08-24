Edition:
India

Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (1169.HK)

1169.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
HK$20.95
Open
HK$21.00
Day's High
HK$21.10
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
2,177,555
Avg. Vol
4,642,864
52-wk High
HK$22.45
52-wk Low
HK$11.48

Chart for

About

Haier Electronics Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in home electric appliances business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Washing Machine Business segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of washing machines. The Water Heater Business segment is engaged in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$55,338.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,800.53
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 0.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

Latest News about 1169.HK

BRIEF-Haier Electronics Group appoints Li Hua Gang as CEO

* ‍zhou Yun Jie will relinquish his role as CEO and remain as an executive director and Chairman​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haier Electronics HY profit attributable up 20.6 pct

* HY profit for period attributable RMB1.36 billion, up 20.6 pct

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haier Electronics proposes to appoint Yin Jing as non-executive director

* Zhang Yong had tendered notice to company that he would retire as a non-executive director

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Haier Electronics posts Q1 net profit of RMB683 mln

* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million

28 Apr 2017
» More 1169.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates