Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd (1169.HK)
1169.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
21.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.24%)
HK$0.05 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
HK$20.95
HK$20.95
Open
HK$21.00
HK$21.00
Day's High
HK$21.10
HK$21.10
Day's Low
HK$20.75
HK$20.75
Volume
2,177,555
2,177,555
Avg. Vol
4,642,864
4,642,864
52-wk High
HK$22.45
HK$22.45
52-wk Low
HK$11.48
HK$11.48
About
Haier Electronics Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in home electric appliances business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Washing Machine Business segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of washing machines. The Water Heater Business segment is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$55,338.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,800.53
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|0.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Haier Electronics Group appoints Li Hua Gang as CEO
* zhou Yun Jie will relinquish his role as CEO and remain as an executive director and Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Haier Electronics HY profit attributable up 20.6 pct
* HY profit for period attributable RMB1.36 billion, up 20.6 pct
BRIEF-Haier Electronics proposes to appoint Yin Jing as non-executive director
* Zhang Yong had tendered notice to company that he would retire as a non-executive director
BRIEF-Haier Electronics posts Q1 net profit of RMB683 mln
* Q1 net profit attributable RMB683 million versus RMB567 million