ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits soft amid geopolitical concerns HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asian credits were soft on Thursday on weak performances of regional stock markets amid ongoing geopolitical concerns over North Korea.

BRIEF-Yanzhou Coal signs agreement with Glencore Coal on coal assets deal * Says Coal & Allied Industries Ltd's affiliates to sell 16.6 percent stake in HVO for $429 million to Glencore's companies after transaction

Yancoal gets OK to on-sell 16.6 pct of some Rio coal assets SYDNEY, July 27 Yancoal Australia has been cleared by its Chinese parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining , to sell 16.6 percent of the key assets of Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied division, once its completes the $2.69 billion Coal & Allied acquisition.

Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore SYDNEY/LONDON Rio Tinto selected Yancoal on Tuesday to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45 billion, surprising commodities trading giant Glencore, which had put in a higher bid.