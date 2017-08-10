Edition:
India

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)

1171.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$7.78
Open
HK$7.79
Day's High
HK$7.94
Day's Low
HK$7.78
Volume
11,163,312
Avg. Vol
17,800,055
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.12

Chart for

About

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company's segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$61,468.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,912.02
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

Latest News about 1171.HK

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits soft amid geopolitical concerns

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asian credits were soft on Thursday on weak performances of regional stock markets amid ongoing geopolitical concerns over North Korea.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Yanzhou Coal signs agreement with Glencore Coal on coal assets deal

* Says Coal & Allied Industries Ltd's affiliates to sell 16.6 percent stake in HVO for $429 million to Glencore's companies after transaction

27 Jul 2017

Yancoal gets OK to on-sell 16.6 pct of some Rio coal assets

SYDNEY, July 27 Yancoal Australia has been cleared by its Chinese parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining , to sell 16.6 percent of the key assets of Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied division, once its completes the $2.69 billion Coal & Allied acquisition.

27 Jul 2017

Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore

SYDNEY/LONDON Rio Tinto selected Yancoal on Tuesday to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45 billion, surprising commodities trading giant Glencore, which had put in a higher bid.

20 Jun 2017

UPDATE 3-Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore

* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds detail of termination fee, updates share prices)

20 Jun 2017
» More 1171.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates