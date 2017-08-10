Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)
7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
HK$7.78
HK$7.79
HK$7.94
HK$7.78
11,163,312
17,800,055
HK$8.43
HK$5.12
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$61,468.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,912.02
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|1.66
Financials
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits soft amid geopolitical concerns
HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asian credits were soft on Thursday on weak performances of regional stock markets amid ongoing geopolitical concerns over North Korea.
BRIEF-Yanzhou Coal signs agreement with Glencore Coal on coal assets deal
* Says Coal & Allied Industries Ltd's affiliates to sell 16.6 percent stake in HVO for $429 million to Glencore's companies after transaction
Yancoal gets OK to on-sell 16.6 pct of some Rio coal assets
SYDNEY, July 27 Yancoal Australia has been cleared by its Chinese parent, Yanzhou Coal Mining , to sell 16.6 percent of the key assets of Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied division, once its completes the $2.69 billion Coal & Allied acquisition.
Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore
SYDNEY/LONDON Rio Tinto selected Yancoal on Tuesday to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45 billion, surprising commodities trading giant Glencore, which had put in a higher bid.
UPDATE 3-Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore
* Shareholders to vote later this month (Adds detail of termination fee, updates share prices)