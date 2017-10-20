Zhuguang Holdings Group Co Ltd (1176.HK)
1176.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.06
Open
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.07
Day's Low
HK$1.05
Volume
3,222,000
Avg. Vol
4,920,714
52-wk High
HK$1.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.64
About
Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property related businesses. The Company operates through three business segments. The Property Sales segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. The Property Rental segment is engaged in the investment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,580.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,424.42
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings Group terminates disposal of Gains Wide Holdings Ltd
* Terminates disposal of 100 pct interest in gains wide holdings ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings posts HY profit for the period HK$103.9 mln
* HY profit for the period HK$103.9 million versus loss of HK$149.8 million
BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings Group says Guangdong Xilong Property Development enters sp agreements
* Guangdong Xilong Property Development and Zhu Jingyu, Zhu Zitao And Zhu Ziyu entered into sp agreements
BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says unit, South Trend entered into SP agreement
* Unit, South Trend, Quan Xing Holdings and Cheung Fong Wing (as guarantor) entered into SP agreement
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.