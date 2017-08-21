Edition:
Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd (1177.HK)

1177.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$8.96
Open
HK$8.84
Day's High
HK$9.24
Day's Low
HK$8.82
Volume
11,401,800
Avg. Vol
15,837,494
52-wk High
HK$9.24
52-wk Low
HK$5.20

About

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the medicine products business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines segment is engaged in the manufacture, sales and distribution of modernized Chinese medicine products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$64,856.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,412.19
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 1177.HK

BRIEF-Sino Biopharmaceutical posts HY revenue of about RMB7,482.86 mln

* HY revenue was approximately RMB7,482.86 million, an increase of approximately 10.6 percent

21 Aug 2017
