China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (1186.HK)

1186.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
HK$10.02
Open
HK$10.10
Day's High
HK$10.10
Day's Low
HK$9.86
Volume
9,728,231
Avg. Vol
9,767,385
52-wk High
HK$11.98
52-wk Low
HK$9.63

About

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the engineering contracting businesses. The Company’s engineering contracting businesses mainly include the construction of railways, highways, urban tracks, water conservancy and hydropower projects, buildings, municipal projects,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$180,816.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13,579.54
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 1.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates