Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd (1192.HK)
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.00 (-0.42%)
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
2,439,514
4,622,325
HK$1.14
HK$0.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$986.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,128.89
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals says Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit ordered to wind up
* Controlling shareholder, Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit were ordered for winding up by high court of Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces freeze of shares of a subsidiary company
* Court had made an order to freeze 70% equity interest of Southern China Petrochemical Exchange Centre
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group update on summons received by subsidiary
* Responsible person of Quanzhou Shipyard summoned to appear before enforcement division of court on 15 September 2017
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals responds to statement published by individual investor
* Responds to statement published by individual investor regarding business operations
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group expects to record loss attributable for HY
* Expects to record loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017,
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals proposes share consolidation
* Proposes that every 8 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.08 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2tiebEY) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces loan capitalization agreement
* Company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with ws energy pte. Ltd
BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group enters loan capitalization agreement with subscriber Jemarine Pte. Ltd
* company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with subscriber jemarine pte. Ltd