Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment company principally engaged in the supply of oil products and provision of bunker refueling services. The Company is also engaged in the provision of logistic services, including offshore storage and transportation services for oil and petrochemical products to... (more)

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals says Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit ordered to wind up

* Controlling shareholder, Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit were ordered for winding up by high court of Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces freeze of shares of a subsidiary company

* Court had made an order to freeze 70% equity interest of Southern China Petrochemical Exchange Centre

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group update on summons received by subsidiary

* Responsible person of Quanzhou Shipyard summoned to appear before enforcement division of court on 15 September 2017​

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals responds to statement published by individual investor

* Responds to statement published by individual investor regarding business operations

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group expects to record loss attributable for HY

* Expects to record loss attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 june 2017,

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals proposes share consolidation

* Proposes that every 8 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.08 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2tiebEY) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces loan capitalization agreement

* Company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with ws energy pte. Ltd

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group enters loan capitalization agreement with subscriber Jemarine Pte. Ltd

* company entered into a loan capitalization agreement with subscriber jemarine pte. Ltd

20 Jun 2017
