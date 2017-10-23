China Resources Gas Group Ltd (1193.HK)
1193.HK on Hong Kong Stock
29.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
29.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.17%)
HK$0.05 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$29.10
HK$29.10
Open
HK$29.30
HK$29.30
Day's High
HK$29.55
HK$29.55
Day's Low
HK$29.10
HK$29.10
Volume
1,312,034
1,312,034
Avg. Vol
3,936,218
3,936,218
52-wk High
HK$31.80
HK$31.80
52-wk Low
HK$20.85
HK$20.85
About
China Resources Gas Group Limited is an investment company principally engaged in the gas distribution businesses. The Company operates through two business segments. The Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products segment is engaged in the sales of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas for residential, commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$60,715.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,224.01
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|1.65