Munsun Capital Group Ltd (1194.HK)
1194.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-5.19%)
Prev Close
HK$0.08
Open
HK$0.08
Day's High
HK$0.08
Day's Low
HK$0.07
Volume
119,992,000
Avg. Vol
75,264,111
52-wk High
HK$0.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
About
Munsun Capital Group Limited, formerly China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd., is an investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in mining and processing of gold ores and sale of gold products and providing financing services to customers under finance lease and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,320.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13,897.92
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09