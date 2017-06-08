Edition:
5.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.86
Volume
4,598,500
Avg. Vol
1,947,907
52-wk High
HK$5.39
52-wk Low
HK$3.94

Realord Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the auto parts related business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Commercial Printing Segment is engaged in the provision of financial printing, digital printing and other related services. The Hangtag... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,718.08
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,150.75
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Realord Group updates on investment agreement for recycled aluminum processing plant

* Investment agreement in relation to development and construction of a recycled aluminum processing plant

08 Jun 2017
