Realord Group Holdings Ltd (1196.HK)
1196.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.24 (+4.90%)
HK$0.24 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.86
HK$4.86
Volume
4,598,500
4,598,500
Avg. Vol
1,947,907
1,947,907
52-wk High
HK$5.39
HK$5.39
52-wk Low
HK$3.94
HK$3.94
About
Realord Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the auto parts related business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Commercial Printing Segment is engaged in the provision of financial printing, digital printing and other related services. The Hangtag... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,718.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,150.75
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Realord Group updates on investment agreement for recycled aluminum processing plant
* Investment agreement in relation to development and construction of a recycled aluminum processing plant
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.