China Hengshi Foundation Co Ltd (1197.HK)

1197.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-2.13%)
Prev Close
HK$2.35
Open
HK$2.33
Day's High
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.24
Volume
108,000
Avg. Vol
492,489
52-wk High
HK$3.15
52-wk Low
HK$2.01

About

China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, production and sales of various fiberglass fabrics. Its products mainly include multi-axial fabrics, multi-axial fabrics, woven roving combo mats, stitched mats and E-PP compile fabrics. These products... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,410.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,000.00
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 4.16

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates