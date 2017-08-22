COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd (1199.HK)
1199.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
9.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+0.78%)
HK$0.07 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$8.94
HK$8.94
Open
HK$8.93
HK$8.93
Day's High
HK$9.05
HK$9.05
Day's Low
HK$8.93
HK$8.93
Volume
882,667
882,667
Avg. Vol
2,765,285
2,765,285
52-wk High
HK$9.95
HK$9.95
52-wk Low
HK$7.51
HK$7.51
About
COSCO Pacific Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the terminal businesses. Its businesses mainly include the operation of terminals, the handling, transportation and storage of containers, as well as the leasing, management and sales of containers and related businesses. The Company is also engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$26,763.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,030.97
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
Threat of price war clouds horizon for Maersk shipping business
COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 A.P. Moller-Maersk has been fortified by the $7.5 billion sale of its oil and gas business to France's Total, but the company's main sea freight business faces the threat of a new price war in a consolidating industry.
Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 pct
FRANKFURT, July 13 Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.