Midland Holdings Ltd (1200.HK)
1200.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.17
Open
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.17
Day's Low
HK$2.14
Volume
178,000
Avg. Vol
943,664
52-wk High
HK$2.89
52-wk Low
HK$1.93
About
Midland Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of property agency services for residential, commercial and industrial properties and shops. The Company is also engaged in the leasing of property, the operation of Internet Website and the provision of immigration consultancy... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,558.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|718.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Midland Holdings says HY profit for period HK$115.7 mln
* HY profit for period HK$115.7 million versus loss of HK$137.1 mln