Edition:
India

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd (1205.HK)

1205.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.91HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-3.19%)
Prev Close
HK$0.94
Open
HK$0.93
Day's High
HK$0.93
Day's Low
HK$0.91
Volume
2,219,000
Avg. Vol
5,787,618
52-wk High
HK$1.22
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Chart for

About

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the natural resources business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Aluminum Smelting segment is engaged in the operation of the PAS, which sources alumina and produces aluminum ingots in Australia. The Coal segment is... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,071.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,857.73
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

Latest News about 1205.HK

BRIEF-Geo-Jade Petroleum signs strategic agreement with CITIC Resources Holdings

* Says it signed strategic agreement with CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd on projects including One Belt, One Road

11 Sep 2017
» More 1205.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates