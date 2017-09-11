CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd (1205.HK)
1205.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
CITIC Resources Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the natural resources business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Aluminum Smelting segment is engaged in the operation of the PAS, which sources alumina and produces aluminum ingots in Australia. The Coal segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,071.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,857.73
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
BRIEF-Geo-Jade Petroleum signs strategic agreement with CITIC Resources Holdings
* Says it signed strategic agreement with CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd on projects including One Belt, One Road