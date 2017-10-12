MMG seeking M&A in copper, zinc, other commodities: CEO MELBOURNE MMG Ltd, the international mining unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, has become China's preferred developer of overseas projects and is looking at acquisitions beyond its core strengths of copper and zinc, MMG's chief executive said.

