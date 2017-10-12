MMG Ltd (1208.HK)
1208.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.64
Day's High
HK$3.72
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
12,837,000
Avg. Vol
22,672,784
52-wk High
HK$4.05
52-wk Low
HK$1.68
About
MMG Limited is an Australia-based investment holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the exploration, development and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead deposits around the world. Its segments include Las Bambas, Sepon, Kinsevere, Australian Operations and Other. Its Las Bambas is an open-pit... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$30,313.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,956.29
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
MMG seeking M&A in copper, zinc, other commodities: CEO
MELBOURNE MMG Ltd, the international mining unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, has become China's preferred developer of overseas projects and is looking at acquisitions beyond its core strengths of copper and zinc, MMG's chief executive said.
MMG is China's preferred developer of overseas mines - CEO
MELBOURNE, Oct 12 MMG Ltd, the international mining unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, has become China's preferred developer of overseas mining projects after it was selected in a trial, MMG's chief executive said on Thursday.