BRIEF-BYD gets regulatory approval to issue up to 10 bln yuan bonds * Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) bonds

BRIEF-BYD gets approval to issue 10 bln yuan commercial paper * Says it gets approval to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) commercial paper

BRIEF-BYD's units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 bln yuan * Says units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 billion yuan ($697.20 million)

BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030 SHENZHEN Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects the country's shift to cleaner new-energy vehicles (NEV) to be complete in just over a decade, an aggressive timeframe that would challenge traditional carmakers in the world' top auto market.

UPDATE 2-BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030 * UK, France have said to ban new petrol, diesel cars from 2040

BYD expects all vehicles in China to be completely electrified by 2030 SHENZHEN, Sept 21 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects all vehicles in the country, including private vehicles, to be completely electrified by 2030.

China stocks firm on business optimism, green car craze SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China stocks edged higher on Wednesday, bolstered by strong gains in consumer stocks and "new energy" car manufacturers, with sentiment propped up improving business confidence and expectations that Beijing will maintain stability in financial markets ahead of a key party congress.

BRIEF-Byd Co awarded contract for commercial vehicles * ‍Reference is made in relation to successful bid of commercial vehicles

BRIEF-BYD's unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 mln yuan in Shenzhen * Says unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 million yuan ($85.38 million) in Shenzhen