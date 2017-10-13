Edition:
India

Byd Co Ltd (1211.HK)

1211.HK on Hong Kong Stock

73.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.80 (-3.69%)
Prev Close
HK$75.80
Open
HK$76.35
Day's High
HK$76.40
Day's Low
HK$72.50
Volume
15,566,374
Avg. Vol
8,828,998
52-wk High
HK$83.70
52-wk Low
HK$40.05

Chart for

About

BYD COMPANY LIMITED is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of transportation equipment. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of electronic parts and components and electronic devices for daily use. The Company's products include rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$218,843.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,728.14
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 0.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 1211.HK

BRIEF-BYD gets regulatory approval to issue up to 10 bln yuan bonds

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) bonds

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-BYD gets approval to issue 10 bln yuan commercial paper

* Says it gets approval to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.50 billion) commercial paper

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BYD's units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 bln yuan

* Says units, partners plan to set up investment fund worth 4.65 billion yuan ($697.20 million)

28 Sep 2017

BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030

SHENZHEN Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects the country's shift to cleaner new-energy vehicles (NEV) to be complete in just over a decade, an aggressive timeframe that would challenge traditional carmakers in the world' top auto market.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-BYD predicts ambitious China shift to electric cars by 2030

* UK, France have said to ban new petrol, diesel cars from 2040

21 Sep 2017

BYD expects all vehicles in China to be completely electrified by 2030

SHENZHEN, Sept 21 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects all vehicles in the country, including private vehicles, to be completely electrified by 2030.

21 Sep 2017

China stocks firm on business optimism, green car craze

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China stocks edged higher on Wednesday, bolstered by strong gains in consumer stocks and "new energy" car manufacturers, with sentiment propped up improving business confidence and expectations that Beijing will maintain stability in financial markets ahead of a key party congress.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Byd Co awarded contract for commercial vehicles

* ‍Reference is made in relation to successful bid of commercial vehicles

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BYD's unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 mln yuan in Shenzhen

* Says unit wins bid for new energy vehicles supply contract worth 560.7 million yuan ($85.38 million) in Shenzhen

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Byd adopts new accounting policy

* Says it adopted new accounting policy released on May 10 by the Ministry of Finance, regarding government subsidy

30 Aug 2017
» More 1211.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates