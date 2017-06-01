Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (1212.HK)
1212.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.62
HK$10.62
Open
HK$10.76
HK$10.76
Day's High
HK$10.76
HK$10.76
Day's Low
HK$10.52
HK$10.52
Volume
185,119
185,119
Avg. Vol
919,594
919,594
52-wk High
HK$11.52
HK$11.52
52-wk Low
HK$9.68
HK$9.68
About
Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of Lifestyle department stores. The Company is also engaged in the retailing business, as well as the property development and property investment business. The Company operates through two business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$17,436.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,602.59
|Dividend:
|0.29
|Yield (%):
|5.81
Financials
BRIEF-Lifestyle International appoints Lau Kam as executive director
* Lau kam has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: