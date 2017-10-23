Tenwow International Holdings Ltd (1219.HK)
1219.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-2.12%)
Prev Close
HK$1.89
Open
HK$1.89
Day's High
HK$1.90
Day's Low
HK$1.83
Volume
1,763,000
Avg. Vol
2,395,534
52-wk High
HK$2.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.31
About
Tenwow International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the production and distribution of food and beverages. It operates mainly under the own brand of Tenwow and other third party brands. Its primary products include non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, food and snacks and others.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,434.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,205.97
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09