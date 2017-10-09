C C Land Holdings Ltd (1224.HK)
1224.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
HK$1.75
Day's High
HK$1.75
Day's Low
HK$1.72
Volume
377,000
Avg. Vol
1,606,381
52-wk High
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.67
About
C C Land Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and investment of properties. The Company operates through two business segments. The Property Development and Investment segment is engaged in the development and investment of properties. The Treasury Investment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,027.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,882.33
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
Singapore's City Developments (CDL) has made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) it does not own, in a deal that values the hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).
UPDATE 2-Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
* CDL offers to buy remaining M&C stake for 552.5 p/shr in cash
BRIEF-C C Land Holdings posts HY profit attributable HK$59.9 million
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$59.9 million versus HK$32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: