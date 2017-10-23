Yashili International Holdings Ltd (1230.HK)
1230.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Yashili International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of dairy and nourishment products. The Company has five business segments. The Yashily Infant Milk Formula Products segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of Yashily infant milk formula... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,020.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,745.56
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.52
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09