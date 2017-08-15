China Lilang Ltd (1234.HK)
1234.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China Lilang Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing and wholesaling of branded menswear and related accessories in China. The Company designs, sources and manufactures business and casual apparels for men and sells them under the core brand of LILANZ and sub-brand of L2.
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-China Lilang posts HY profit for the period 270.6 of mln
* Declares interim dividend of HK13 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: