BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln * ‍Contracted sales value in September amounted to about RMB1,874 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in August amounted to about RMB1,457 mln * Contracted sales value of group in August 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,457 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says HY profit attributable was RMB1.49 bln * Declared an interim dividend of hk$5.4 cents per ordinary share for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says total contracted sales for seven months ended 31 July 2017 was RMB10,630 million * Total contracted sales value of group for seven months ended 31 July 2017 amounted to about RMB10,630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate updates on notes issue * Company, subsidiary guarantors and jv subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate proposes to conduct further international offering * Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of us$-denominated senior notes

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate announces issuance of US$200 mln 5.95% senior notes due 2020 * Announces issuance of us$200 million 5.95% senior notes due 2020

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in June 2017 was about RMB2,246 mln * Contracted sales value in June 2017 amounted to approximately RMB2,246 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says May contracted sales of group was about RMB1,283 mln * Contracted sales value of group in May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,283 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: