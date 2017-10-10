Edition:
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)

1238.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.98
Open
HK$4.07
Day's High
HK$4.07
Day's Low
HK$3.88
Volume
2,599,000
Avg. Vol
4,740,051
52-wk High
HK$4.49
52-wk Low
HK$2.15

About

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commercial real estate projects businesses. The Company operates through four business segments: property development, property investment, property management services and other property development related services. The Company is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$16,588.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,997.30
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1238.HK

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln

* ‍Contracted sales value in September amounted to about RMB1,874 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in August amounted to about RMB1,457 mln

* Contracted sales value of group in August 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,457 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says HY profit attributable was RMB1.49 bln

* Declared an interim dividend of hk$5.4 cents per ordinary share for six months ended 30 June 2017

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says total contracted sales for seven months ended 31 July 2017 was RMB10,630 million

* Total contracted sales value of group for seven months ended 31 July 2017 amounted to about RMB10,630 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate updates on notes issue

* Company, subsidiary guarantors and jv subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate proposes to conduct further international offering

* Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of us$-denominated senior notes

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate announces issuance of US$200 mln 5.95% senior notes due 2020

* Announces issuance of us$200 million 5.95% senior notes due 2020

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in June 2017 was about RMB2,246 mln

* Contracted sales value in June 2017 amounted to approximately RMB2,246 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says May contracted sales of group was about RMB1,283 mln

* Contracted sales value of group in May 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1,283 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln

* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 May 2017
