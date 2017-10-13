Edition:
CNQC International Holdings Ltd (1240.HK)

1240.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.84
Open
HK$2.84
Day's High
HK$2.86
Day's Low
HK$2.80
Volume
1,922,500
Avg. Vol
3,066,078
52-wk High
HK$3.10
52-wk Low
HK$2.40

About

CNQC International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property construction businesses. The Company operates through four business segments. The Foundation-Hong Kong and Macau segment is mainly engaged in the provision of foundation works to property developers, the loaning of labors and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,016.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,429.40
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 6.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1240.HK

BRIEF-Vivocom International Holdings clarifies article in The Star on HK-listed co eyeing stake in Vivocom

* Clarifies article in the star saying HK listed developer eyeing controlling stake in Vivocom‍​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CNQC International expects more than 80 pct increase in HY consol PAT attributable

* Expected to record an increase in consolidated profit after income tax attributable to equity holders for HY by more than 80%

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CNQC International enters strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall

* Entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment

16 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates