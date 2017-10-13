CNQC International Holdings Ltd (1240.HK)
1240.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.84
Open
HK$2.84
Day's High
HK$2.86
Day's Low
HK$2.80
Volume
1,922,500
Avg. Vol
3,066,078
52-wk High
HK$3.10
52-wk Low
HK$2.40
About
CNQC International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property construction businesses. The Company operates through four business segments. The Foundation-Hong Kong and Macau segment is mainly engaged in the provision of foundation works to property developers, the loaning of labors and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,016.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,429.40
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|6.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Vivocom International Holdings clarifies article in The Star on HK-listed co eyeing stake in Vivocom
* Clarifies article in the star saying HK listed developer eyeing controlling stake in Vivocom
BRIEF-CNQC International expects more than 80 pct increase in HY consol PAT attributable
* Expected to record an increase in consolidated profit after income tax attributable to equity holders for HY by more than 80%
BRIEF-CNQC International enters strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall
* Entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment