Wang On Properties Ltd (1243.HK)
1243.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-2.96%)
HK$-0.04 (-2.96%)
Prev Close
HK$1.35
HK$1.35
Open
HK$1.38
HK$1.38
Day's High
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
Day's Low
HK$1.30
HK$1.30
Volume
8,484,000
8,484,000
Avg. Vol
11,567,917
11,567,917
52-wk High
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
52-wk Low
HK$0.92
HK$0.92
About
WANG ON PROPERTIES LIMITED is a property developer and owner in Hong Kong. The Company is focused on developing residential and commercial properties for sale, and investing in commercial and industrial properties for capital appreciation. The Company is involved in the development of residential projects, including Meister... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$18,088.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15,200.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.