Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd (1249.HK)
1249.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$10.12
Open
HK$10.36
Day's High
HK$10.36
Day's Low
HK$10.00
Volume
45,130
Avg. Vol
1,050,064
52-wk High
HK$10.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.70
About
Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of audio-visual products and components. Its products mainly include audio products, video disc players and media boxes. The audio products mainly include home theater... (more)
BRIEF-TCL unit to raise stake in Tonly Electronics Holdings to 49.84 pct
* Says its wholly owned Hongkong-based industry subsidiary plans to buy 5.2 million shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited
BRIEF-Tonly Electronics HY2017 turnover of about HK$2,064.8 mln, up by 17.7%
* For six months ended 30 June 2017, group recorded turnover of approximately hk$2,064.8 million, up by 17.7%
BRIEF-Tonly Electronics Holdings updates regarding fire accident and resumption of trading
* Announcement In Relation To A Fire Accident And Resumption Of Trading
BRIEF-Tonly Electronics' shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: