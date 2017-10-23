Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Ltd (1260.HK)
1260.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$1.93
Open
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.96
Day's Low
HK$1.90
Volume
397,616
Avg. Vol
885,081
52-wk High
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.78
About
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of financial public relations (PR) services. The Company operates through two segments. The Financial PR Services segment is engaged in the provision of financial PR services. Its services include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,255.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,193.21
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.81