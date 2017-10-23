Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd (1266.HK)
1266.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
HK$1.58
Open
HK$1.59
Day's High
HK$1.60
Day's Low
HK$1.53
Volume
3,222,000
Avg. Vol
7,031,667
52-wk High
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$0.71
About
Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of steel products. The Company operates through four business segments. The Ordinary Steel segment is engaged in the production and sales of ordinary steel products. The Special Steel segment is engaged in the production and sales of special... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,269.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,109.67
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09