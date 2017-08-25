Edition:
0.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.78
Open
HK$0.79
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.77
Volume
678,000
Avg. Vol
2,964,352
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.50

Huiyin Smart Community Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the retail and bulk distribution of traditional household appliances. The Company is also engaged in the provision of agency services for the sales of lotteries, as well as maintenance and installation services to customers, such as... (more)

Beta: 2.20
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,605.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,057.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 29,057.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.98 10.90
ROE: -- 6.70 14.09

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community says HY profit for period about RMB16 mln

* Profit of group for first half of 2017 about RMB16.0 million versus loss of about RMB256.1 million

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community expects to record decrease in loss for HY ended 30 June 2017

* Expected to record a substantial decrease in loss or a net profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Huiyin Smart Community Co's unit enters limited partnership agreement

* General partner, limited partner A, limited partner B and Yangzhou Huiyin, entered into limited partnership agreement

08 Jun 2017
