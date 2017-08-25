Edition:
China Goldjoy Group Ltd (1282.HK)

1282.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.54
Open
HK$0.56
Day's High
HK$0.56
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
4,076,000
Avg. Vol
22,450,949
52-wk High
HK$0.91
52-wk Low
HK$0.32

About

China Goldjoy Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of high-technology products, and the trading of automation-related equipment. The Company operates through three business segments: automation, manufacturing and securities investment. The Company is also engaged in the research... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$13,510.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 22,148.60
Dividend: 0.00
Yield (%): 0.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.88 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.30 10.90
ROE: -- 13.13 14.09

Latest News about 1282.HK

BRIEF-China Goldjoy posts HY profit attributable of HK$89.9 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$89.9 million versus HK$14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Goldjoy Group announces acquisition of Laihua Taisheng Ltd

* Entered into agreement with Lai Hua Properties And Investment Ltd

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Goldjoy expects HY consol profit to rise

* Consol profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to record increase of about more than 5 times

13 Jul 2017
