Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK)
3.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-0.82%)
HK$3.65
HK$3.64
HK$3.66
HK$3.60
115,391,267
131,164,199
HK$3.80
HK$3.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,430,999.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|324,794.09
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|5.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan
* Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for independent non-executive director
* Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director from CBRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director
* Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank
BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
* Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds
Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes Final 'A'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A' to Inventive Global Investments Limited's (Inventive Global) USD500 million 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD1.5 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes
* U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited
Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' to the proposed US-dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued under Inventive Global Investment Limited's medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).
BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for non-executive director
* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently Source text (http://bit.ly/2eonHzG) Further company coverage:
China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady
BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.
China to roll over 600 bln yuan of special Treasury bonds
HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - China is preparing to roll over a massive 600 billion yuan ($90 billion) of special Treasury bonds this week in a carefully choreographed operation designed to minimise impact on its stressed money market.