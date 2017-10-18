Edition:
India

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (1288.HK)

1288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
HK$3.65
Open
HK$3.64
Day's High
HK$3.66
Day's Low
HK$3.60
Volume
115,391,267
Avg. Vol
131,164,199
52-wk High
HK$3.80
52-wk Low
HK$3.10

Chart for

About

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED is a China-based commercial bank. The Bank mainly operates through four business segments. The Corporate Finance segment is engaged in the deposit and loan business, small and micro business finance, settlement and cash management, trade financing and investment banking, among others. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,430,999.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 324,794.09
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 5.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 1288.HK

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan

* Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for independent non-executive director​

* ‍Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director​ from CBRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China‍ approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director​

* Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

* Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

28 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes Final 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A' to Inventive Global Investments Limited's (Inventive Global) USD500 million 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD1.5 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes

* U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited

19 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' to the proposed US-dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued under Inventive Global Investment Limited's medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China receives approval on qualification for non-executive director

* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently Source text (http://bit.ly/2eonHzG) Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady

BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

30 Aug 2017

China to roll over 600 bln yuan of special Treasury bonds

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - China is preparing to roll over a massive 600 billion yuan ($90 billion) of special Treasury bonds this week in a carefully choreographed operation designed to minimise impact on its stressed money market.

28 Aug 2017
» More 1288.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates