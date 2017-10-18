BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan * Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent

* ‍Received approval on qualification of Huang Zhenzhong as independent non-executive director​ from CBRC

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank Of China‍ approves nomination of Wang Wei as executive director​ * Board considered and approved nomination of Wang Wei as an executive director of bank​

BRIEF-AgBank receives approval for issuance of tier-2 capital bonds * Announcement on the approval of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds

Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes Final 'A' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A' to Inventive Global Investments Limited's (Inventive Global) USD500 million 2.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD1.5 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural

BRIEF-Agricultural Bank of China updates on issue of notes * U.S.$500,000,000 Guaranteed Notes Issued By Inventive Global Investments Limited

Fitch Rates ABC International SPV's USD Notes 'A(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A(EXP)' to the proposed US-dollar senior unsecured notes to be issued under Inventive Global Investment Limited's medium-term note (MTN) programme. Inventive Global is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) wholly owned by ABC International Holdings Limited (ABCI), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).

* Received approval on qualification of Liao Luming to serve as a non-executive director of co from CBRC recently

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.