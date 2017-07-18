Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd (1293.HK)
1293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.64HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.13 (+2.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.51
Open
HK$4.50
Day's High
HK$4.65
Day's Low
HK$4.50
Volume
2,501,500
Avg. Vol
11,859,095
52-wk High
HK$5.10
52-wk Low
HK$1.75
Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited, formerly Baoxin Auto Group Ltd., is an investment holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in the sales and services of motor vehicles. Its business mainly includes new car sales, after-sales maintenance, auto beauty, retrofitting, used car sales, auto... (more)
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$13,250.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,837.31
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto expects group to record increase in HY profit
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in its unaudited consolidated profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Baoxin Auto Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On June 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto Group announces disposals of stake in disposal companies
* Entered into Dalian Huiyu disposal agreement I with CGA HK, to sell, 25.55 percent of equity interest of Dalian Huiyu
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto secures loan facility agreement
* Entered into facility agreement with syndicate of banks with standard chartered bank (hong kong) limited acting as facility agent