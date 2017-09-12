Edition:
India

Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (1297.HK)

1297.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,837,000
Avg. Vol
2,321,616
52-wk High
HK$3.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.07

Chart for

About

Sinosoft Technology Group Limited is principally engaged in information technology (IT) related businesses. Its business mainly includes the development of software, the integration of system, the sales of related computer products and the provision of other related services. The Company operates through four business segments:... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,787.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,238.71
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 1.19

Financials

Latest News about 1297.HK

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group wins bid for low carbon cloud platform

* Group has won bid for provincial low carbon cloud platform for Jiangsu province

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group signs contract with Hubei Provincial Department of Justice

* Signed contract with Hubei Provincial Department of Justice for judicial administrative public services software project Source text: (bit.ly/2eD38TS) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group posts HY profit and total comprehensive income about RMB75.2 mln

* HY profit and total comprehensive income about RMB75.2 million, up 12.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017
» More 1297.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates