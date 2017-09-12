Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (1297.HK)
1297.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,837,000
Avg. Vol
2,321,616
52-wk High
HK$3.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.07
About
Sinosoft Technology Group Limited is principally engaged in information technology (IT) related businesses. Its business mainly includes the development of software, the integration of system, the sales of related computer products and the provision of other related services. The Company operates through four business segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,787.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,238.71
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.19
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group wins bid for low carbon cloud platform
* Group has won bid for provincial low carbon cloud platform for Jiangsu province
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group signs contract with Hubei Provincial Department of Justice
* Signed contract with Hubei Provincial Department of Justice for judicial administrative public services software project Source text: (bit.ly/2eD38TS) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group posts HY profit and total comprehensive income about RMB75.2 mln
* HY profit and total comprehensive income about RMB75.2 million, up 12.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: