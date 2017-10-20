Edition:
AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)

1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

59.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
HK$60.20
Open
HK$60.10
Day's High
HK$60.30
Day's Low
HK$58.70
Volume
26,781,902
Avg. Vol
18,068,746
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65

AIA Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of life insurance. The products and services mainly include life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans, as well as employee benefits, credit insurance and pension services to corporate clients. The Company operates... (more)

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$719,620.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,074.16
Dividend: 0.26
Yield (%): 1.50

UPDATE 1-AIA Group's new business climbs 20 pct helped by China, Hong Kong

* AIA agreed to acquire CBA's insurance unit last month (Adds details on China and Hong Kong business, share price)

AIA Group's new business climbs 20 pct

Oct 20 AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, clocked a 20 percent increase in new business in the third quarter aided by strong sales in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

BRIEF-AIA announces 20 percent growth in VONB for Q3

* annualised new premiums up 3 percent to $1.37 billion for qtr‍​

Bangkok Bank and AIA Group reach 15-year agreement on bancassurance

BANGKOK, Oct 12 Bangkok Bank PCL has reached a new 15-year distribution agreement for a strategic bancassurance partnership with Hong Kong’s AIA Group LTD , the companies said on Thursday.

Fitch Affirms AIA After Proposal on Buying CBA's Life Business

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited's and AIA International Limited's Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of 'AA' and AIA Group Limited's (AIA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings affirmation reflects our view that AIA's credit profile will remain solid following the proposed acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA; AA-/Stable) life insurance

Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion

SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for $3.1 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm.

UPDATE 3-Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 bln

* CBA's $3.05 bln asset sale follows NAB's life insurance sale

Australia's CBA to sell life insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion

SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its life insurance arm to Hong Kong's AIA Group Ltd for $3.05 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial services firm.

BRIEF-AIA Group ‍to acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance unit

* ‍To acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance businesses in Australia and New Zealand​ for A$3.80 billion

Australia's CBA to sell life insurance unit to AIA Group for $3.05 bln

Sept 21 Australia's biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Thursday it would sell its life insurance unit to China's AIA Group Ltd for A$3.8 billion ($3.05 billion).

