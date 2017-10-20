AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
59.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-1.00 (-1.66%)
HK$60.20
HK$60.10
HK$60.30
HK$58.70
26,781,902
18,068,746
HK$62.25
HK$42.65
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$719,620.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12,074.16
|Dividend:
|0.26
|Yield (%):
|1.50
UPDATE 1-AIA Group's new business climbs 20 pct helped by China, Hong Kong
* AIA agreed to acquire CBA's insurance unit last month (Adds details on China and Hong Kong business, share price)
AIA Group's new business climbs 20 pct
Oct 20 AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, clocked a 20 percent increase in new business in the third quarter aided by strong sales in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.
BRIEF-AIA announces 20 percent growth in VONB for Q3
* annualised new premiums up 3 percent to $1.37 billion for qtr
Bangkok Bank and AIA Group reach 15-year agreement on bancassurance
BANGKOK, Oct 12 Bangkok Bank PCL has reached a new 15-year distribution agreement for a strategic bancassurance partnership with Hong Kong’s AIA Group LTD , the companies said on Thursday.
Fitch Affirms AIA After Proposal on Buying CBA's Life Business
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIA Company Limited's and AIA International Limited's Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of 'AA' and AIA Group Limited's (AIA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings affirmation reflects our view that AIA's credit profile will remain solid following the proposed acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA; AA-/Stable) life insurance
Australia's CBA to sell insurance unit to AIA Group for $3 billion
SYDNEY Commonwealth Bank of Australia has agreed to sell its life insurance unit to Hong Kong-based AIA Group for $3.1 billion, in the biggest Asian buyout of an Australian financial firm.
BRIEF-AIA Group to acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance unit
* To acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia's life insurance businesses in Australia and New Zealand for A$3.80 billion
