Edition:
India

LifeTech Scientific Corp (1302.HK)

1302.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.92
Open
HK$1.94
Day's High
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.91
Volume
5,758,000
Avg. Vol
8,032,227
52-wk High
HK$2.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.65

Chart for

About

LifeTech Scientific Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of minimally invasive interventional medical devices for cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases and disorders. The Company operates through three business segments. The Congenital Heart Diseases... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$8,308.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,327.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about 1302.HK

BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific HY ‍profit attributable rmb84.2 mln ,up 62.2 pct​

* ‍profit attributable rmb84.2 million for six months ended 30 june 2017 an increase of 62.2%​

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific Corp receives notice from China Food And Drug Administration​

* Company received a written notice from China Food And Drug Administration​

10 Aug 2017
» More 1302.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates