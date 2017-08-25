LifeTech Scientific Corp (1302.HK)
1302.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+2.08%)
HK$0.04 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.92
HK$1.92
Open
HK$1.94
HK$1.94
Day's High
HK$1.97
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.91
HK$1.91
Volume
5,758,000
5,758,000
Avg. Vol
8,032,227
8,032,227
52-wk High
HK$2.34
HK$2.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.65
HK$1.65
About
LifeTech Scientific Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of minimally invasive interventional medical devices for cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases and disorders. The Company operates through three business segments. The Congenital Heart Diseases... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,308.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,327.48
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific HY profit attributable rmb84.2 mln ,up 62.2 pct
* profit attributable rmb84.2 million for six months ended 30 june 2017 an increase of 62.2%
BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific Corp receives notice from China Food And Drug Administration
* Company received a written notice from China Food And Drug Administration