Edition:
India

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (1308.HK)

1308.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
HK$7.02
Open
HK$7.04
Day's High
HK$7.29
Day's Low
HK$7.00
Volume
1,706,000
Avg. Vol
2,465,363
52-wk High
HK$7.35
52-wk Low
HK$4.30

Chart for

About

SITC International Holdings Company Limited is principally engaged in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions. The Company operates through two business segments. The Sea Freight Logistics segment is engaged in the provision of marine transportation services and related businesses. The Land-based... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$18,922.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,650.20
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 3.64

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.78 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -4.34 10.90
ROE: -- -12.61 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates