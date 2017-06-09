Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

CORRECTED-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.