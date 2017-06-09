Edition:
India

HKBN Ltd (1310.HK)

1310.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$7.93
Open
HK$7.94
Day's High
HK$7.95
Day's Low
HK$7.81
Volume
747,495
Avg. Vol
1,435,998
52-wk High
HK$9.60
52-wk Low
HK$7.40

Chart for

About

HKBN Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of fixed telecommunications network services. Its business mainly include the provision of fiber high-speed residential broadband services in Hong Kong and premier telecom services to both residential and enterprise markets, including broadband... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$8,105.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,005.67
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 5.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about 1310.HK

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

09 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

08 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

08 Jun 2017
» More 1310.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates