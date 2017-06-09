HKBN Ltd (1310.HK)
1310.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$7.93
Open
HK$7.94
Day's High
HK$7.95
Day's Low
HK$7.81
Volume
747,495
Avg. Vol
1,435,998
52-wk High
HK$9.60
52-wk Low
HK$7.40
About
HKBN Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of fixed telecommunications network services. Its business mainly include the provision of fiber high-speed residential broadband services in Hong Kong and premier telecom services to both residential and enterprise markets, including broadband... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,105.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,005.67
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|5.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
CORRECTED-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
