Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd (1312.HK)

1312.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.63
Open
HK$0.62
Day's High
HK$0.63
Day's Low
HK$0.61
Volume
3,174,000
Avg. Vol
4,531,650
52-wk High
HK$0.90
52-wk Low
HK$0.46

Tongfang Kontafarma Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of cement. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of clinker and slag and the provision of technical services. Its products are sold mainly to Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui as well as Shanghai under... (more)

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,970.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,950.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

