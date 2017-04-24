Edition:
China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd (1313.HK)

1313.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
HK$5.29
Open
HK$5.43
Day's High
HK$5.45
Day's Low
HK$5.25
Volume
33,676,411
Avg. Vol
17,252,283
52-wk High
HK$5.45
52-wk Low
HK$2.90

About

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the cement and concrete businesses. The Company operates through two business segments. The Cement segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of cement and related products. The Concrete segment is engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$32,795.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,532.94
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 3.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about 1313.HK

Hong Kong stocks end higher after French vote

SHANGHAI, April 24 Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, as concerns eased over political risk from the French presidential election after the market's favoured candidate made it through the first round of the French election.

24 Apr 2017
