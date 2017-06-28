Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd (1314.HK)
1314.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.63%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$1.23
HK$1.23
Open
HK$1.24
HK$1.24
Day's High
HK$1.24
HK$1.24
Day's Low
HK$1.20
HK$1.20
Volume
4,858,000
4,858,000
Avg. Vol
2,097,732
2,097,732
52-wk High
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.09
HK$1.09
About
Tsui Wah Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of food catering services through a chain of Hong Kong-style restaurants. The restaurants are operated under the brand of Tsui Wah. Its business is mainly operated in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and Macau. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,566.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,411.23
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|3.15
Financials
BRIEF-Tsui Wah Holdings reports FY net profit HK$90.5 mln
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per share