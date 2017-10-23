Vision Fame International Holding Ltd (1315.HK)
1315.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.39
Open
HK$0.39
Day's High
HK$0.43
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
25,728,000
Avg. Vol
16,610,373
52-wk High
HK$3.10
52-wk Low
HK$0.37
About
Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. is principally engaged in the building construction businesses. The Company operates through five business segments: building construction and other construction related business segment, alterations, renovation, upgrading and fitting-out works segment, property maintenance segment,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,940.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,000.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
